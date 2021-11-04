Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $35.76. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 876 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.