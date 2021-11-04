Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $35.76. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 876 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
