Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $987.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

