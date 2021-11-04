Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.87.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.