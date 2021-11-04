Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of SECYF opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

