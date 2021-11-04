Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on the stock.

STB has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,236.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.98. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 738 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

