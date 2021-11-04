Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Sells $251,323.28 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMFR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

