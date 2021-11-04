SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov Sells 10,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 345,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

