SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $419,390.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $419,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 345,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,573. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $18,433,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

