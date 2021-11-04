Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan Sells 45,530 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ST stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
