Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan Sells 45,530 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

