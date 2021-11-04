Serge Topjian Sells 3,900 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 5th, Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00.

MAX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 414,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -120.14. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 218,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 613,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

