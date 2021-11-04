Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.71

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.71 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.84). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.70), with a volume of 387,872 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £537.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.31.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.