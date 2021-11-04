ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $15.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $702.78. 10,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $654.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.89, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $704.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

