Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,976.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,976 ($38.88) and last traded at GBX 2,802.50 ($36.61), with a volume of 61405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,719.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,638.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

