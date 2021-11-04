Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at MKM Partners

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $24,296,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $22,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

