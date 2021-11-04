Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of SHERF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHERF. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

