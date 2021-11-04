Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.39

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.39 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 146,118 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

