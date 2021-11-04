Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by 118.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

