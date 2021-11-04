Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 622.14 ($8.13).

AUTO opened at GBX 604.20 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 614.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

