Short Interest in Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Grows By 23.4%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,199,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 1,782,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKOWF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Aker Offshore Wind AS has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

