Short Interest in Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Grows By 23.4%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,199,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 1,782,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKOWF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Aker Offshore Wind AS has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.
Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile
