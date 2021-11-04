Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Drops By 20.3%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $323.16 on Thursday. argenx has a 1-year low of $246.02 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.11. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in argenx by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in argenx by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 151,667 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in argenx by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in argenx by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.