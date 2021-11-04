Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Declines By 21.3%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.61.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. As a group, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

