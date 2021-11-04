Short Interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Increases By 20.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.02.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

