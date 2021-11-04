Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Increases By 25.3%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSGA stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 7.10% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

