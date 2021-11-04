Short Interest in Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Declines By 17.4%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLPX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Delphax Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.36.
About Delphax Technologies
