Short Interest in Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Declines By 17.4%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLPX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Delphax Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

