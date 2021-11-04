Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Increases By 17.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other FAT Brands news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

