Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declines By 16.8%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

FXNC opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.53. First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in First National by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First National by 1,120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First National by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

