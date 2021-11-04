Short Interest in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declines By 17.0%

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE GHC traded down $18.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $587.44. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.22. Graham has a 52 week low of $393.45 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

