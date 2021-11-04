Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Decreases By 17.9%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,840. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

