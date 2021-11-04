Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Increases By 27.3%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 20,801,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.6 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

