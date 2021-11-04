Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Increases By 27.3%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 20,801,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.6 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.