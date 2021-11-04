Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Increases By 26.9%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIZ opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.