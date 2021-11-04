Short Interest in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Grows By 23.7%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $54,027,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $7,815,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $3,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

Shares of KL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,145. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

