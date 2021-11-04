Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Drops By 21.4%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

LFSYY stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Lifestyle International has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.