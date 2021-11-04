Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Rises By 22.5%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTR stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 65.72% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

