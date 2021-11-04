Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Grows By 20.5%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 773,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.65. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

