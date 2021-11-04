Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Drops By 18.5%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$104.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

