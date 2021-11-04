Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 22.7%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXP opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.