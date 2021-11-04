Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Declines By 16.7%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $57,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.