Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Drops By 17.8%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.4 days.

RCRRF stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Recruit has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.