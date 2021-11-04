Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Drops By 17.8%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.4 days.
RCRRF stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Recruit has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
