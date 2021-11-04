Short Interest in Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Rises By 17.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of SAMOF stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

