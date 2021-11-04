Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Rises By 22.1%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.7 days.

Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of port and marine heavy machinery. It operates through the Energy Equipment and Port Machinery segments. The Energy Equipment segment offers roadheaders, combined coal mining units, mining transport equipment, and spare parts.

