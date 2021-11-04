Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Rises By 22.1%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.7 days.
Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
