Short Interest in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Rises By 18.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $540,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,017 shares of company stock worth $5,338,312. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

