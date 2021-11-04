Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Declines By 18.2%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 415,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Star Equity stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

