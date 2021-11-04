Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Declines By 18.2%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 415,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Star Equity stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
