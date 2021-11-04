Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Drops By 18.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAOP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Taoping in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taoping by 362.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Taoping in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAOP opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Taoping has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

