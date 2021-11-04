Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Increases By 22.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of Valneva stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
