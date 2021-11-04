Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Increases By 22.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.