Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 16.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $61.58 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter.

