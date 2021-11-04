Short Interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Decreases By 18.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. XPeng has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 157.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

