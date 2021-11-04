Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SIEGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

SIEGY opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

