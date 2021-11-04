Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

ETR SHL opened at €59.98 ($70.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion and a PE ratio of 38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.42. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1-year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

