Signata (SATA) Market Cap Achieves $9.16 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $48,919.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00248236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars.

