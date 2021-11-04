Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Silicom has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

